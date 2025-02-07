Nepal bans solo expeditions on Everest and other 8000ers

Nepal has officially ended solo expeditions on Everest and other 8,000-metre peaks by amending its mountaineering regulations.

The Sixth Amendment was implemented on Tuesday following its publication in the Nepal Gazette, the official government publication.

The revised regulations bar solo expeditions and require that a guide be assigned to every two climbers for peaks above 8,000 metres, including Everest. For other mountains, the rule requires at least one guide per group.

“We have made guides mandatory to ensure climbers’ safety, particularly on the 8,000ers,” said Narayan Prasad Regmi, director general of the Department of Tourism, the government agency responsible for issuing climbing permits.

“The solo climbing era on these peaks has ended, regardless of a climber’s experience. Whether alpine-style or expedition-style, from now on, no one can climb these mountains without a support guide.”

This rule has shattered the dreams of many climbers, including German mountaineer Jost Kobusch. Kobusch, 32, had been attempting an ambitious solo winter ascent of Everest for several years. Last December, he reached an altitude of 7,537 metres on the West Ridge.