Jakrapob ties the knot with his longtime partner Supraipol

Former Cabinet member Jakrapob Penkair and Supraipol Chuaychoo, an LGBTQAI+ couple, officially registered their marriage at the Bang Rak District Office in Bangkok on Friday (February 7).

The couple, who have been together for over 23 years, marked a significant milestone in their journey.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra attended the ceremony to offer his congratulations and serve as a witness to the union. Also present at the event were notable figures including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and some members of the Red Shirt movement. The atmosphere was filled with joy and smiles as the couple celebrated their special day.

Jakrapob was a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and also a former government spokesperson.