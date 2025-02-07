Jakrapob ties the knot with his longtime partner Supraipol

Former Cabinet member Jakrapob Penkair and Supraipol Chuaychoo, an LGBTQAI+ couple, officially registered their marriage at the Bang Rak District Office in Bangkok on Friday (February 7).
The couple, who have been together for over 23 years, marked a significant milestone in their journey.
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra attended the ceremony to offer his congratulations and serve as a witness to the union. Also present at the event were notable figures including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and some members of the Red Shirt movement. The atmosphere was filled with joy and smiles as the couple celebrated their special day.
Jakrapob was a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and also a former government spokesperson.
Thaksin addressed the occasion, emphasising that the registered marriage is the result of legislative efforts, particularly from the Pheu Thai-led government. He expressed gratitude to all politicians and MPs who supported the passage of the Marriage Equality Act. This legislation has enabled Jakrapob and Supraipol to live freely with the person they love, without any legal barriers.
Thaksin also shared his personal belief in free will, which upholds the right to individual freedom. He viewed marriage as a symbol of progress for society, marking the beginning of a happier future for those who have long advocated for marriage equality, regardless of gender. He extended his good wishes to the couple, encouraging them to build a bright and prosperous future together.
In an emotional moment, Jakrapob shared that he never imagined such attention for an older couple getting married. He credited his partner for their shared journey, joking that the "bride" is younger and had agreed to face the uncertainties of LGBTQ rights together.
Reflecting on their long relationship, Jakrapob noted that they had to push through societal barriers to realise that Thai society is open-minded and accepting. "Most people may not be LGBTQ, but they have the kindness to support equal rights for minorities, especially the right to love and be loved."
Despite being together for over two decades, Jakrapob admitted that he never thought they would be able to marry, as it once seemed impossible. "But in the end, it was Supraipol who made this day happen," Jakrapob shared. "His patience and dedication have been the foundation of our relationship."
Supraipol, deeply moved by the support of their friends and family, expressed gratitude to everyone who witnessed their union. He promised to always be there for Jakrapob, to overcome obstacles together, and to set an example for society. "I come from humble beginnings, and my father is here with me today," said Supraipol. "Even though we may have come from poverty, if we remain patient and determined, we can overcome anything. I hope this inspires others in the LGBTQ community to keep pushing forward."
Supraipol revealed plans to host a wedding ceremony at Hua Lamphong Railway Station on Sunday (March 23). He said that they would likely be the first couple to celebrate their wedding at the historic location. While the event will not be extravagant, Jakrapob and he are committed to making it a meaningful and memorable occasion, he said.