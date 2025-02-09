\"AI Music Made Easy\" Workshop to train students in AI music

"This initiative is part of the Personalized Activity project, which aims to develop students into Beyond Content Creators while enabling them to generate income from their first year. We collaborate with various partners, including the faculty’s simulated company, to provide real-world working experiences."

Additionally, the Creator Club offers training sessions to enhance new skills, focusing on media creation and the digital industry, aligning with market demands. This workshop marks the first step in introducing students to AI-driven music creation, allowing them to expand their existing projects or monetize their work immediately.

Harifin further explained that the workshop also covered techniques for monetizing music creation using AI, making music production easier, more time-efficient, and significantly reducing costs.

Students can utilize the AI-generated music in various content creation projects for social media platforms, including video production, marketing campaigns, and even advertisements. This opens up opportunities for students to generate income while studying, either by publishing their music or incorporating it into commercial projects.

"In the future, we will continue to offer training sessions to enhance various skills, with three workshops scheduled each month. Upcoming sessions include video editing in CapCut, followed by ad targeting strategies and multimedia content creation, " Harifin said. "Each workshop is carefully structured and interconnected to ensure students gain market-relevant experience and can immediately apply their knowledge upon course completion."