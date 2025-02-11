No injuries as city bus loses control, gets hung up on power lines

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities, as the incident occurred late at night, during a time when traffic was light, minimising its impact.

Upon questioning, Ms Apinya, 34, the bus driver, explained that she was driving down from the Bangkok Bridge and was about to turn to enter Chom Thong Road. However, there was oil and water on the road surface, causing the bus to slip and swerve. The bus then got caught on a cable used to support power lines.

She said that if she had turned the bus in another direction, there could have been injuries, but she steered it this way to prevent harm.

This was the last trip of the day, and she was heading back to the depot. She believes the accident occurred because of the oil and water on the road, which caused the vehicle to lose traction.