No injuries as city bus loses control, gets hung up on power lines

On Monday at 11.45pm, police were notified of a bus traversing Route 167 that was stuck hanging on a high-voltage power line at the Mahai Sawan Intersection, heading towards Somdet Phrachao Taksin Road in Bangkok. Police coordinated with rescuers and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) to respond and assist.
Upon arrival, authorities found an air-conditioned bus with its front wheels lifted off the ground. The left side mirror was caught on the steel cable used to support power lines. The bus couldn't move and was left hanging in place.
Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities, as the incident occurred late at night, during a time when traffic was light, minimising its impact.
Upon questioning, Ms Apinya, 34, the bus driver, explained that she was driving down from the Bangkok Bridge and was about to turn to enter Chom Thong Road. However, there was oil and water on the road surface, causing the bus to slip and swerve. The bus then got caught on a cable used to support power lines.
She said that if she had turned the bus in another direction, there could have been injuries, but she steered it this way to prevent harm.
This was the last trip of the day, and she was heading back to the depot. She believes the accident occurred because of the oil and water on the road, which caused the vehicle to lose traction.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus driver may have lost control because of oil and water stains on the road surface. As she attempted to steer the bus towards the left edge, the side mirror caught a cable, causing it to climb up and become stuck.
MEA officials checked the nearby power poles, finding no damage.
At the time of the incident, there were five people on the bus, including the driver and conductor. Fortunately, no one was injured, and everyone was safe.