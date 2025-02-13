Call-centre gangs feel the pinch, start relocating from Myanmar border

The decision by the Thai government to cut off power supply and internet signal along the Myanmar border since February 5 to combat call-centre scams and criminal gangs is already yielding results.
As of Thursday (February 13), reports indicate that illegal Chinese-backed syndicates, which had rented buildings in Payathonzu, Myanmar, to operate call-centre and scam operations, are now gradually relocating under mounting pressure from multiple parties.
On-site observation by journalists reveal that several buildings previously used as operational bases have been shut down, with equipment being moved out. Many property owners have also terminated lease agreements, making it increasingly difficult for these businesses to continue operations.
A security source revealed that following Thailand’s power and internet signal cut-off measures on February 5, illegal businesses operated by these groups have been severely affected, forcing them to relocate from Payathonzu under increasing pressure.
On February 9, Colonel Saw Aye Wan, Commander of the 2nd Tactical Unit of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), issued a formal notice ordering Chinese nationals engaged in illegal businesses to leave the area by February 28.
A local source revealed that Chinese groups running illegal businesses had rented more than four buildings in Payathonzu, paying between 200,000 to 800,000 baht per month. These groups typically leased properties for six months at a time, converting them into both living and working spaces with strict security measures, preventing building owners from inspecting the premises.
However, the tenants have now vacated the buildings, removing all communication equipment, electronics, and air-conditioning units, with reports indicating they have relocated to an area outside Payathonzu.
A survey of Payathonzu’s market area shows a noticeable decline in activity. Shops, restaurants, barber shops and gaming cafes that were once frequented by Chinese nationals have shut down completely. Previously, it was estimated that over 200 establishments served as fronts for illegal operations.
This crackdown has forced the Chinese illegal-business groups to relocate quickly, and authorities are now closely monitoring their next potential operational base.