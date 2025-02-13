Call-centre gangs feel the pinch, start relocating from Myanmar border

The decision by the Thai government to cut off power supply and internet signal along the Myanmar border since February 5 to combat call-centre scams and criminal gangs is already yielding results.

As of Thursday (February 13), reports indicate that illegal Chinese-backed syndicates, which had rented buildings in Payathonzu, Myanmar, to operate call-centre and scam operations, are now gradually relocating under mounting pressure from multiple parties.

On-site observation by journalists reveal that several buildings previously used as operational bases have been shut down, with equipment being moved out. Many property owners have also terminated lease agreements, making it increasingly difficult for these businesses to continue operations.