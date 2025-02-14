Ministerial regulation for speed limits on tollways introduced

This month, Thailand’s transport ministry issued a new regulation under the Highway Act 1992 covering speed limits on concession highways, or tollways as they are more commonly known.

Under the new rule: trucks exceeding a vehicle weight of 2,200 kilograms or passenger buses with more than 15 seats must not exceed 80 km/h; vehicles towing another vehicle or small four-wheel vehicles must not exceed 65 km/h; and school buses or student transport vehicles must not exceed 80 km/h.

Other vehicles must not exceed 100 km/h. If travelling in the rightmost lane, they must maintain a speed of at least 90 km/h, except in cases where traffic conditions, visibility limitations, obstacles, or other disruptions prevent compliance.