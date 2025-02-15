Thai police to return 10 Chinese suspects linked to actor’s abduction

They were travelling to Cambodia through Thailand, where they were arrested and will be sent to China for legal action, Thai police said in a statement.

China has given Thailand the name of 3,700 individuals who are believed to be criminals running fraud centres in Myanmar, Mr Thatchai said.

Earlier this week, Thailand received over 200 call centre victims from Myanmar.

A spokesman for the Karen National Army (KNA), a Myanmar rebel group that controls territory around Myawaddy, told Reuters it plans to send back thousands more.

“We are cracking down on the situation, but it takes time. We are trying to send the people back as quickly as possible,” Major Naing Maung Zaw said.

Thailand earlier this month cut electricity, fuel and internet supply to parts of Myanmar where the illegal compounds operate, reflecting growing unease in Bangkok over the impact of scam centres on the vital tourism sector.

