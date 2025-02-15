Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships 2025  Open Now!   

This is a life-changing opportunity to get a world-class education and vital skills while enjoying the relaxed and unique Kiwi lifestyle, hospitality, and culture. 

The New Zealand Government offers Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships (Fully Funded Scholarships) to Thai candidates to undertake full-time postgraduate studies in New Zealand in 2026 within the following sectors: 

• Climate Change and the Environment

• Disaster Risk Management

• Food Security and Agriculture

• Renewable Energy

• Governance

• Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) (for Cambodia and Laos applicants only) 

Full scholarships are available for study at leading institutions in New Zealand, including:

• Auckland University of Technology

• Lincoln University

• Massey University

• University of Auckland

• University of Canterbury

• University of Otago

• University of Waikato

• Victoria University of Wellington

• Southern Institute of Technology

• Unitec Institute of Technology

• Wintec - Waikato Institute of Technology

The following qualifications are available:

• Master’s Degree (1-2 years)

• PhD (3.5 years)

For full details of the scholarship, eligibility criteria, and how to apply online, visit https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/apply-online/ 

If you have any questions about the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships, please visit: 

https://scholarship.force.com/Scholar/s/enquiry 

Application period: 1 – 28 February 2025

