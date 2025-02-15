Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships 2025  Open Now!   

The New Zealand Government offers Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships (Fully Funded Scholarships) to Thai candidates to undertake full-time postgraduate studies in New Zealand in 2026 within the following sectors:
• Climate Change and the Environment
• Disaster Risk Management
• Food Security and Agriculture
• Renewable Energy
• Governance
• Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) (for Cambodia and Laos applicants only)
Full scholarships are available for study at leading institutions in New Zealand, including:
• Auckland University of Technology
• Lincoln University
• Massey University
• University of Auckland
• University of Canterbury
• University of Otago
• University of Waikato
• Victoria University of Wellington
• Southern Institute of Technology
• Unitec Institute of Technology
• Wintec - Waikato Institute of Technology
The following qualifications are available:
• Master’s Degree (1-2 years)
• PhD (3.5 years)
For full details of the scholarship, eligibility criteria, and how to apply online, visit https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/apply-online/
If you have any questions about the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships, please visit:
https://scholarship.force.com/Scholar/s/enquiry
Application period: 1 – 28 February 2025