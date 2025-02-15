Irrigation Dept. takes legal action against land encroachers at Huai Rang Reservoir

The Department said the Trat Irrigation Project, in collaboration with the Paramilitary Marine Company (Ban Khao Phlu Base) and other relevant authorities, conducted a field investigation at three reported locations.
location 1: To the south of the reservoir, an area was cleared for durian planting, which is public land but outside the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department.
location 2: To the west of the reservoir, within the irrigation area, durian and papaya were planted over approximately 15 rai, with two temporary structures. No encroachers were found in this area.
location 3: To the northeast of the reservoir, significant encroachment was observed, where a forest area was cleared to establish a durian orchard covering approximately 130 rai, with two permanent structures. The encroachers were not present during the inspection.
The Department said the authorities have recorded the coordinates and taken photographs as evidence.
The Irrigation Department said it has not ignored the encroachment issue. The Trat Irrigation Project has been actively pursuing legal actions against land encroachment, with 16 cases in 2006 and 5 cases in 2023.
To address this issue, the Trat Irrigation Project will collaborate with various agencies, including the Department of Forestry, the Navy (Marine Corps), the Royal Thai Police, and other relevant authorities. Their goal is to prevent further encroachment on irrigation areas and public land, ensuring that these areas remain accessible for lawful and shared public use.
Previously, there were reports of encroachment in the entire Huai Rang Reservoir area, a land that was expropriated by the Trat Irrigation Department from local villagers. However, now, investors have bought rights from the villagers and have cleared the forest to plant large amounts of durian trees.
The villagers stated that they are unable to farm in the area because they lack the capital. The Irrigation Department has not compensated them for the land expropriated from them in the Huai Rang Reservoir, and if they attempt to farm, they risk legal action. As a result, many villagers have sold their land rights to investors, turning the central reservoir area into durian plantations controlled by investors who are believed to be nominees for Chinese investment groups.
At the same time, the area around Khao Noi National Forest Reserve, Dan Chumphon Subdistrict, has also been encroached upon by Chinese-backed investors who have cleared vast amounts of forest to plant durian trees, spanning several thousand rai. Although Trat Forest Center officials have conducted raids, seized land, and removed durian, rubber trees, and oil palm from the confiscated areas, the investors have replanted new crops as soon as officials leave, expanding their plantations to the edge of the Huai Raeng Reservoir.
Additionally, the investors have been acquiring rights to the land which had been occupied by local villagers, and converted them into durian plantations covering thousands of rai. This has left the forested areas barren.
The villagers have expressed that they have been waiting for compensation from the Irrigation Department for over 20 years, which has left them in poverty and without a livelihood. Having lost their land to the department, they are unable to farm, while investors continue to do so. There are allegations that some government officials are complicit, accepting bribes to allow these investors to continue their activities. The villagers are urging the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and assist in resolving the issue before the forest is destroyed beyond repair.
The Huai Rang Reservoir has a capacity of 36.80 million cubic meters and an irrigation area of 39,000 rai ( 15,420 acre) , covering 15 villages across 5 subdistricts in 2 districts.