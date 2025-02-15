Irrigation Dept. takes legal action against land encroachers at Huai Rang Reservoir

The Department said the Trat Irrigation Project, in collaboration with the Paramilitary Marine Company (Ban Khao Phlu Base) and other relevant authorities, conducted a field investigation at three reported locations.

location 1: To the south of the reservoir, an area was cleared for durian planting, which is public land but outside the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department.

location 2: To the west of the reservoir, within the irrigation area, durian and papaya were planted over approximately 15 rai, with two temporary structures. No encroachers were found in this area.

location 3: To the northeast of the reservoir, significant encroachment was observed, where a forest area was cleared to establish a durian orchard covering approximately 130 rai, with two permanent structures. The encroachers were not present during the inspection.