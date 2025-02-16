Bangkok hits 37°C today; Meteorological Dept warns of rising dust levels

Meteorological Department's 24-Hour Weather Forecast
A weak cold air mass covers the upper northeastern region, combined with westerly winds in the upper atmosphere over the north. This results in cool to cold weather with morning fog in the northern and northeastern regions. Meanwhile, southerly and southeasterly winds cover the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region, causing hot weather with haze during the day and isolated thunderstorms.
Mountain peaks will experience cold to very cold conditions, while highland areas will be cold. Residents across Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, be cautious of fire hazards due to dry conditions, and drive carefully in foggy areas.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea remains weak. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, they may exceed 1 metre. Mariners in the lower Gulf are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand remains moderate to relatively high and is expected to increase due to weak prevailing winds.
00.00 Sunday (February 16) – 00.00 Monday (February 17)
Northern Region
Cool to cold with morning fog, hot during the day.
Low: 14-21°C
High: 33-37°C
Mountain Peaks: Cold to very cold with isolated frost.
Low: 6-15°C
Wind: Southwesterly, 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Cool to cold with light morning fog, hot with haze during the day.
Low: 15-22°C
High: 36-38°C
Highlands: Cold
Low: 12-16°C
Wind: Easterly, 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Cool with light morning fog, hot with haze during the day.
Low: 22-23°C
High: 36-38°C
Wind: Southeasterly, 10-15 km/h
Eastern Region
Light morning fog, hot with haze during the day, 10% chance of thunderstorms.
Affected Areas: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
Low: 23-25°C
High: 33-37°C
Wind: Southeasterly, 10-30 km/h
Sea: Waves below 1m, offshore waves around 1m
Southern Region (East Coast)
10% chance of thunderstorms.
Affected Areas: Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat
Low: 22-25°C
High: 33-36°C
Wind: Easterly, 15-30 km/h
Sea: Waves around 1m, over 1m in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Hot during the day, 10% chance of thunderstorms.
Affected Areas: Krabi, Trang, Satun
Low: 23-26°C
High: 34-36°C
Wind: Easterly, 10-30 km/h
Sea: Waves below 1m, offshore waves around 1m
Bangkok & Vicinity
Light morning fog, hot with haze during the day.
Low: 24-26°C
High: 33-37°C
Wind: Southerly, 10-15 km/h