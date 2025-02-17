Crackdown on scam centre gangs in Myawaddy picks up pace

Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of Public Security, will return to Myawaddy today (February 17), according to a security source from Myanmar's border forces in the township in Kayin State, opposite Mae Sot in Tak Province. Liu and his delegation, who were also in Myawaddy yesterday, will be following up on

Chinese-listed scam call-centre gangs as the operation to dismantle the gangs picks up steam, with Myanmar fully cooperating with China in its crackdown.