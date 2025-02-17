Crackdown on scam centre gangs in Myawaddy picks up pace

Liu Zhongyi, China’s assistant minister of Public Security, will return to Myawaddy today (February 17), according to a security source from Myanmar's border forces in the township in Kayin State, opposite Mae Sot in Tak Province. Liu and his delegation, who were also in Myawaddy yesterday, will be following up on
Chinese-listed scam call-centre gangs as the operation to dismantle the gangs picks up steam, with Myanmar fully cooperating with China in its crackdown.
In a related move, the Myanmar government has imposed a ban on the export of fuel from Myanmar to Myawaddy, a known hub for call-centre gangs, in an effort to cut off resources to the area. The Myanmar Interior Minister has also been dispatched to Myawaddy to welcome Liu.
According to Myanmar's security forces, Liu is set to meet with Saw Chit Tu, Secretary of the Border Guard Forces (BGF) and Commander of the Karen National Army, in Myawaddy today. Discussions will focus on enhanced cooperation to combat the call-centre gangs.
In addition, over 1,000 foreign nationals who were rescued by the BGF have been relocated to a football field in Myawaddy, and Liu is expected to visit them today.