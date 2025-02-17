Chinese delegation visits more than 300 call-centre scam victims in Myanmar

Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security, visited over 300 victims rescued from a telecom scam operation in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy on Monday (February 17). The victims, primarily Chinese nationals, and others from Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Kenya, and Rwanda, are currently housed at a military camp under the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF).
General Aung Kyaw Kyaw, representing the Myanmar government, welcomed Liu and accompanied him to the BGF Security Command Centre. Myanmar’s BGF and police provided tight security as the Chinese delegation travelled by car from Thailand, crossing into Myanmar via the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.
Thai officials, including Pol Col Phloen Klinphayom, acting chief of Tak Immigration, and Gen Traisak Intaratsami, secretary to Thailand’s defence minister, joined Liu’s delegation to assess the number of victims and facilitate their repatriation via Thailand.
On the BGF side, Lt Col Nlaing Maung Soe, deputy battalion commander, officially welcomed the delegation. However, BGF Secretary Col Saw Chit Thu was absent, though a meeting was expected later in the afternoon.
During the visit, Myanmar authorities conducted screenings and compiled records of the victims in preparation for their return to their home countries.