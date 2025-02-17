Chinese delegation visits more than 300 call-centre scam victims in Myanmar

Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security, visited over 300 victims rescued from a telecom scam operation in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy on Monday (February 17). The victims, primarily Chinese nationals, and others from Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Kenya, and Rwanda, are currently housed at a military camp under the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF).

General Aung Kyaw Kyaw, representing the Myanmar government, welcomed Liu and accompanied him to the BGF Security Command Centre. Myanmar’s BGF and police provided tight security as the Chinese delegation travelled by car from Thailand, crossing into Myanmar via the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.