Beijing to share air pollution clean-up practices with Bangkok

Cooperation efforts will see Beijing facilitating mutual visits, while also offering training sessions and supporting Bangkok in its pilot projects.

In recent years, Beijing has significantly improved its air quality following clean-up initiatives.

Beijing's average concentration of PM2.5 reached 30.5 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024 -- meeting national standards for four consecutive years.

Compared to 2013, the annual average concentrations of PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide in Beijing last year had decreased by 65.9 %, 50 %, 57.1 % and 88.7 %, respectively.

Xinhua

Asia News Network

Photo by Reuters