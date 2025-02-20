Thailand, China, and Myanmar unite to crack down on call center gangs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Minister of Defence General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of China's Ministry of Public Security, and Aung Kyaw Kyaw, Deputy Minister of Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Mae Sot Airport in Tak Province on Thursday evening to oversee the repatriation of Chinese nationals removed from Myawaddy, Myanmar, following a crackdown on call-centre scam operations.

As part of the repatriation process, buses transported the detainees to the airport, where they disembarked for security screenings, including checks for prohibited items and dangerous objects. They were then escorted onto a China Southern Airlines flight under strict security measures, with undercover Chinese personnel ensuring a secure transfer.