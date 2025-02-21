Thailand to intensify crackdown on transnational crimes, says PM

Addressing an event on Wednesday morning, Paetongtarn noted that the Thai government had recently cut off electricity and internet connections, as well as halted fuel supplies in areas suspected of hosting scam operations along the Thai-Myanmar border.

As a result, electricity consumption in the relevant areas in Myanmar has decreased by 40 per cent. More than 300 individuals involved in fraud parks have been sent to Thailand, and some 7,000 more are awaiting repatriation, marking significant results in the relevant actions.