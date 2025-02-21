Thailand to intensify crackdown on transnational crimes, says PM

Addressing an event on Wednesday morning, Paetongtarn noted that the Thai government had recently cut off electricity and internet connections, as well as halted fuel supplies in areas suspected of hosting scam operations along the Thai-Myanmar border.
As a result, electricity consumption in the relevant areas in Myanmar has decreased by 40 per cent. More than 300 individuals involved in fraud parks have been sent to Thailand, and some 7,000 more are awaiting repatriation, marking significant results in the relevant actions.
Paetongtarn added that the Thai cabinet has approved a legal amendment that requires banks, telecom operators and social media platforms to take partial responsibility for damages caused by call centre scams as part of intensified efforts to combat cybercrime and fraud, and it is expected to take effect soon.
Speaking at a meeting with police officers later in the day, the prime minister urged the Thai police to continue to crack down on transnational crimes, while strengthening cooperation with neighbouring countries and international law enforcement agencies to improve their ability to fight transnational crimes through information sharing and joint training.
Xinhua
The Star
Asia News Network