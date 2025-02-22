Salt farmers in Thanbyuzayat struggle due to diesel shortage

A salt farmer from Karotpi Village in Thanbyuzayat stated that the inability to acquire diesel has nearly halted operations at many salt production sites.

“This season, in addition to labour shortages, we are facing difficulties purchasing diesel fuel in Thanbyuzayat. We cannot run water pumps to transfer seawater into salt pans without diesel. Previously, if diesel was unavailable locally, we could buy it from other towns and transport it here. However, with restrictions now in place at the town’s checkpoints, we are at risk of running out of fuel,” the farmer explained.