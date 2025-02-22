Salt farmers in Thanbyuzayat struggle due to diesel shortage

A salt farmer from Karotpi Village in Thanbyuzayat stated that the inability to acquire diesel has nearly halted operations at many salt production sites.
“This season, in addition to labour shortages, we are facing difficulties purchasing diesel fuel in Thanbyuzayat. We cannot run water pumps to transfer seawater into salt pans without diesel. Previously, if diesel was unavailable locally, we could buy it from other towns and transport it here. However, with restrictions now in place at the town’s checkpoints, we are at risk of running out of fuel,” the farmer explained.
Salt producers, who operate legally and pay state-imposed taxes, plan to formally appeal to the authorities for permission to purchase and transport diesel fuel.
The difficulties faced by Myanmar’s salt industry stem from Thailand’s recent suspension of fuel and electricity exports to border towns, including Myawaddy and Phaya Thonezu. This measure has disrupted fuel supplies in these areas, according to business operators in Mon State.
Following the abduction of a Chinese actor at the Myanmar-Thailand border in early January, Chinese and international scrutiny of online scam operations in Shwe Kokko and surrounding areas has intensified. In response, Thai authorities have tightened security in the border regions and halted unofficial electricity, internet, and fuel exports to Myanmar since February 5.
As a result, fuel shortages in Myawaddy and Phaya Thonezu have led to increased smuggling through alternative routes from Mawlamyine and Thaton.
Local businesses warn that if the situation persists, industries relying on diesel, such as salt production, will continue to suffer, potentially leading to price hikes and production slowdowns.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network