Scientist: No need to panic about asteroid that might hit Earth in 2032

By combining global data, astronomers have updated the probability of impact to around 1.5 %.

"As observational data accumulates, the calculations of its orbit will become more accurate, and the probability of it hitting Earth will also change. So the public need not panic and should await further results from astronomers," said Zhao Haibin, director of and researcher at the Department of Planetary Sciences and Deep Space Exploration at the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The asteroid, named 2024 YR4, has an estimated diameter of between 40 and 90 metres, roughly the size of a large building. It was discovered on Dec 27 by an Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System telescope in Chile, according to scientists.

On Wednesday, the near-Earth object monitoring system of the United States space agency NASA revised the probability of 2024 YR4 hitting Earth to 1.5 per cent, down from its Tuesday estimation of 3.1 %.

On Tuesday, the European Space Agency's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre revised its estimation of the probability to 2.8 per cent from the previous 2.4 %.

"The orbit of an asteroid is primarily calculated through optical observations," Zhao said. "Asteroids shine by reflecting sunlight, and observing them with telescopes, along with the surrounding stars in their field of view, helps us determine their coordinates in the celestial sphere. This, in turn, allows us to calculate their orbits."