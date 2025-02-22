Israeli embassy issues guidelines for its citizens travelling to Thailand

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has urged Israeli citizens in Thailand to respect local laws and customs to maintain good relations with Thai communities.
The embassy issued the statement following several incidents involving Israeli tourists in recent weeks. These incidents led to Thai authorities imposing stricter measures, particularly in Pai district in the far Northeast Mae Hong Son province.
The embassy expressed concern that these events had negatively impacted the image of Israeli tourists and may affect the warm treatment that Israelis typically receive in Thailand.
The embassy issued guidelines for its nationals:
– Avoid shouting or speaking loudly in public spaces like streets, hotels and public areas.
– Respect personal and public spaces and avoid disturbing residents or other travellers.
– Refrain from smoking in public areas.
– Follow traffic laws and parking regulations; violating these could lead to significant fines.
– Ensure not to overstay the allowed visa period.
– Do not work in Thailand without proper authorisation, as this is a serious offence that could result in arrest and deportation.
– Dress appropriately and avoid walking in public places without a shirt.
– Treat local people with respect, speaking politely and with a smile, even during market negotiations.
The embassy noted that several Israelis had been deported for inappropriate behaviour and legal violations. It emphasised that Thai people respect and welcome Israeli tourists, and urged its citizens to preserve this relationship and not allow a few cases to tarnish the image of the many Israeli tourists visiting Thailand each year. The embassy called on Israelis to travel with dignity, follow simple rules, and fully enjoy their time in Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Immigration Office in Mae Hong Son, on Saturday (February 22, 2025) reported an increase in tourists year on year in February.
Comparison of tourist statistics from February 1–20 in 2024 and 2025, showed a rise of 3,264 visitors, Immigration Office chief Pol Lt-Colonel Wichai Panna said.
In 2024, 17,162 tourists visited Pai district in Mae Hong Son, while 21,026 tourists visited in 2025.
British: 3,819 in 2024; 4,278 in 2025
Israeli: 817 in 2024; 3,034 in 2025
German: 1,701 in 2024; 1,890 in 2025
Dutch: 1,613 in 2024; 1,651 in 2025
American: 1,219 in 2024; 1,019 in 2025
This shows a steady increase in tourist arrivals in Pai. News related to Israeli tourists has not affected the number of foreign tourists travelling to Pai, Wichai said.