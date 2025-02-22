Israeli embassy issues guidelines for its citizens travelling to Thailand

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has urged Israeli citizens in Thailand to respect local laws and customs to maintain good relations with Thai communities.

The embassy issued the statement following several incidents involving Israeli tourists in recent weeks. These incidents led to Thai authorities imposing stricter measures, particularly in Pai district in the far Northeast Mae Hong Son province.

The embassy expressed concern that these events had negatively impacted the image of Israeli tourists and may affect the warm treatment that Israelis typically receive in Thailand.

The embassy issued guidelines for its nationals:

– Avoid shouting or speaking loudly in public spaces like streets, hotels and public areas.

– Respect personal and public spaces and avoid disturbing residents or other travellers.

– Refrain from smoking in public areas.

– Follow traffic laws and parking regulations; violating these could lead to significant fines.

– Ensure not to overstay the allowed visa period.

– Do not work in Thailand without proper authorisation, as this is a serious offence that could result in arrest and deportation.

– Dress appropriately and avoid walking in public places without a shirt.

– Treat local people with respect, speaking politely and with a smile, even during market negotiations.