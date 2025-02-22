Group faces challenges caring for victims of call centre scams

Brigadier-General Sai Kyaw Hlaing, president of the DKBA, based at the command post in southern Myawaddy, across from Phop Phra district in Tak province, told Myanmar media that there are currently 405 foreigners under DKBA care. The primary issue is managing food, water, and other necessities for such a large group, as Thailand has refused to accept them, and Myanmar’s Military Council has not intervened.

“As far as I know, the group of foreigners sent by the DKBA to Thailand have not yet returned to their countries because their embassies have not come to receive them. The DKBA is concerned that controlling such a large number of people, who are not prisoners, may lead to some attempting to flee to Thailand. If that happens, it could pose a risk to Thailand,” Sai Kyaw Hlaing said.