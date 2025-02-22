Group faces challenges caring for victims of call centre scams

The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army continues to face significant challenges along the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province with the management of victims of call-centre scams, especially regarding food, drinking water, and medical supplies after the DKBA assisted in their release.
Some victims are being cared for by the Myanmar Border Guard Forces (BGF), but those under the DKBA’s care are facing the greatest difficulties. Consequently, DKBA leaders have announced a suspension of efforts to release victims of call-centre scams in the area.
Brigadier-General Sai Kyaw Hlaing, president of the DKBA, based at the command post in southern Myawaddy, across from Phop Phra district in Tak province, told Myanmar media that there are currently 405 foreigners under DKBA care. The primary issue is managing food, water, and other necessities for such a large group, as Thailand has refused to accept them, and Myanmar’s Military Council has not intervened.
“As far as I know, the group of foreigners sent by the DKBA to Thailand have not yet returned to their countries because their embassies have not come to receive them. The DKBA is concerned that controlling such a large number of people, who are not prisoners, may lead to some attempting to flee to Thailand. If that happens, it could pose a risk to Thailand,” Sai Kyaw Hlaing said.
He also emphasised that the DKBA remains committed to eliminating call-centre gangs within its jurisdiction in three months.
Regarding foreign workers in Myanmar, it is reported that their employment is generally voluntary, rather than based on deceit. However, once they agree to work, their wages are not as promised. For instance, some were promised US$1,200 per month, but are instead paid only 8,000 baht.
There have also been reports of physical abuse, torture, and human trafficking, including the sale of workers to other companies.