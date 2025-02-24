Thai man arrested with half a million dollars in cash at border

Thai authorities arrested a Thai man attempting to smuggle 15.7 million baht (around US$470,000) in cash into Thailand through the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint on Sunday amid an ongoing crackdown on call-centre gangs.

The arrest followed a security clampdown by police, military, and customs officials at the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint in Sa Kaew province in response to reports that call-centre scam gangs are shifting operations from Myanmar to Cambodia.