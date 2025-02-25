Thailand’s oldest human skeleton discovered in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A human skeleton dating back 29,000 years to the Ice Age (Pleistocene Era) has been discovered among ancient rock paintings at the Din Cave in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
The find was announced on Monday at a joint press conference held by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation and the Fine Arts Department at the national park’s Khao Daeng Visitor Centre.
"This discovery is a major archaeological breakthrough for Thailand and a significant new finding for the world,” said Phanombutr Chandrachoti, director-general of the Fine Arts Department. It also provided fresh insights into the ancient humans who lived along the west coast of the Gulf of Thailand, he added.
In 2020, ancient rock paintings were discovered on the Din Cave walls, prompting excavations in Chamber 3 that uncovered layers of ash. Also unearthed were stone axes, shells, animal bones, and numerous plant seeds, suggesting the presence of prehistoric human activity. This was confirmed when the bones of a human skeleton appeared beneath archaeologists’ trowels, two metres down in the cave soil. Dental analysis indicates the remains belong to a child aged 6-8. The skeleton's gender has yet to be determined, but it has been nicknamed "Pangpon".
The remains were sent for analysis in the US, where results confirmed the skeleton is approximately 29,000 years old. Further studies are now underway to compare its age with contemporary Ice Age human remains in greater detail, while excavations continue.
Officials also revealed the archaeological site in Sam Roi Yot district will be developed as a tourist attraction.
“We aim to integrate the Din Cave discovery into natural tourism by creating an educational nature trail connecting the site to other natural attractions," said Chidchanok Sukmongkol, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.