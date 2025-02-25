Thailand’s oldest human skeleton discovered in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A human skeleton dating back 29,000 years to the Ice Age (Pleistocene Era) has been discovered among ancient rock paintings at the Din Cave in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The find was announced on Monday at a joint press conference held by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation and the Fine Arts Department at the national park’s Khao Daeng Visitor Centre.

"This discovery is a major archaeological breakthrough for Thailand and a significant new finding for the world,” said Phanombutr Chandrachoti, director-general of the Fine Arts Department. It also provided fresh insights into the ancient humans who lived along the west coast of the Gulf of Thailand, he added.