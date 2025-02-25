Cobra Gold 2025 military exercise officially opens

Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, Thailand’s Chief of Defence Forces, along with US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec and Gen Ronald Clark, commander of US Army Pacific, presided over the opening ceremony of the Cobra Gold 2025 military exercise at Ruam Roeng Chai training field inside Suranaree Camp, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Tuesday. Ambassadors and high-ranking officials from participating countries also attended the ceremony.

Cobra Gold is one of the oldest and largest multinational military exercises in Southeast Asia, co-hosted annually by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and US Indo-Pacific Command.

This year marks the 44th iteration of the exercise, with seven key participating nations: Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Malaysia.