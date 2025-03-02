Mass funeral held in Bueng Kan for victims of tragic bus accident

Wat Pa Wiwekdhamma Khun in Phon Charoen district of Bueng Kan province was engulfed in grief on Saturday (March 1), as hundreds gathered for the cremation of victims of a devastating tour bus accident in Prachin Buri province.

The crash, which occurred on February 26, claimed 18 lives and left the province in mourning.

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri presided over the main cremation ceremony for 13 victims, attended by over 3,000 mourners, including local officials and residents. Simultaneously, four more victims were honoured in a separate funeral at Wat Pa Wiwekpathanarama in Ban Ueud, Phon Charoen subdistrict. Another funeral is scheduled for March 2 at Wat Ban Nong Kung Pathanarama.