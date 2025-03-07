Heavy rain causes severe traffic jams in Bangkok

Bangkok and Nonthaburi commuters are advised to plan their routes carefully as heavy rainfall has led to severe traffic congestion and flooding on key roads.

Chaeng Watthana Road (inbound), opposite Jasmine Building, is experiencing flooding, causing traffic to back up to Pak Kret Intersection. The outbound lanes are also heavily congested near the Bang Khen roundabout.

At 11.55am on Friday (March 7, 2025), FM91 Trafficpro reported severe congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road (inbound) due to flooding, with long traffic queues.

Additionally, the final day of the THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2025 event at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani is expected to contribute to increased traffic in the area.