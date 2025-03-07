Heavy rain causes severe traffic jams in Bangkok

Bangkok and Nonthaburi commuters are advised to plan their routes carefully as heavy rainfall has led to severe traffic congestion and flooding on key roads.
Chaeng Watthana Road (inbound), opposite Jasmine Building, is experiencing flooding, causing traffic to back up to Pak Kret Intersection. The outbound lanes are also heavily congested near the Bang Khen roundabout.
At 11.55am on Friday (March 7, 2025), FM91 Trafficpro reported severe congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road (inbound) due to flooding, with long traffic queues.
Additionally, the final day of the THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2025 event at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani is expected to contribute to increased traffic in the area.
Similarly, JS100 Radio reported at 11.56am that roads from Kasikorn Intersection to the Ta Yai Shrine in Muang Thong Thani are flooded, urging drivers to exercise caution.
The Meteorological Department warns at noon that rain will continue in Bangkok, with a moderate rain system moving in from Chonburi. If it does not change direction or dissipate, it is expected to reach Bangkok within two hours, with heavy showers already affecting Lak Si and Bang Sue districts, as well as parts of Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.