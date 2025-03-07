Singapore\'s \'AI Traffic System\' set to tackle Phuket\'s congestion

Traffic congestion remains one of Phuket's top challenges affecting tourism. In late February, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed two key strategies to address the issue.

Expressway Route to Open by 2030

The governor revealed that a new expressway route has been approved by the government. The route will connect Muang Mai to Koh Kaew, then extend to Kathu, and include a tunnel from Kathu to Patong Beach. The project, with an estimated budget of 60 billion baht, is expected to be completed by 2029 and operational by 2030. This infrastructure upgrade aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance tourism convenience.

"Currently, Phuket's traffic congestion is frustrating for tourists. However, in the next 3–4 years, we expect smoother traffic flow," said Governor Sophon.

AI-Powered Traffic Management to Reduce Congestion by 30-40%

Another key strategy involves implementing AI technology to manage Phuket's entire traffic system, modeled after Singapore's system. The province has already surveyed intersections for camera installations and system integration, with the initiative expected to cut traffic congestion by 30-40% under a 400-million-baht budget.