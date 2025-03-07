Singapore\'s \'AI Traffic System\' set to tackle Phuket\'s congestion

Traffic congestion remains one of Phuket's top challenges affecting tourism. In late February, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed two key strategies to address the issue.
The governor revealed that a new expressway route has been approved by the government. The route will connect Muang Mai to Koh Kaew, then extend to Kathu, and include a tunnel from Kathu to Patong Beach. The project, with an estimated budget of 60 billion baht, is expected to be completed by 2029 and operational by 2030. This infrastructure upgrade aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance tourism convenience.
"Currently, Phuket's traffic congestion is frustrating for tourists. However, in the next 3–4 years, we expect smoother traffic flow," said Governor Sophon.
Another key strategy involves implementing AI technology to manage Phuket's entire traffic system, modeled after Singapore's system. The province has already surveyed intersections for camera installations and system integration, with the initiative expected to cut traffic congestion by 30-40% under a 400-million-baht budget.
"The system will have a central control room acting as the brain, managing 85 intersections across Phuket. Cameras will feed data into the system, which will optimize traffic flow every 40 seconds to ensure smooth movement," he explained.
Beyond easing congestion, the AI system will enhance safety by integrating with all 11 police stations and 18 local agencies, enabling real-time response to incidents. Phuket will be the first province in Thailand to implement this advanced traffic management system.
The AI-driven traffic management project is currently under study, with a Phuket team conducting research in Singapore. Once finalized, the report will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport for review. After four joint meetings, the project awaits government approval, which, if granted, will take around four months to implement.
Between 2017 and 2022, Singapore projected an increase in daily trips from 9 million to 16 million vehicles, with estimates reaching 20 million by 2030. This surge risked overwhelming the city’s roads, making expansion inevitable—at a significant financial cost.
To tackle this, Singapore launched Smart Mobility 2030, spearheaded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). AI technology became the backbone of this initiative, first introduced in 2006, ensuring efficient traffic flow without excessive infrastructure expansion.
Phuket now aims to replicate this success, leveraging AI to optimize intersections, reduce congestion, and enhance overall traffic efficiency and safety.
Singapore’s AI-driven traffic management has yielded significant improvements across various aspects:
Time Efficiency
Reduced peak-hour travel time by 20%
Increased average travel speed from 18 km/h to 21 km/h
Allowed residents to spend more time productively
Public Transport
Since 2020, public transport usage has increased by 25%
AI accurately predicts travel times, improving reliability
Reduced waiting time for buses and trains by over 15%
Environmental Impact
10% fuel savings for public transport due to less congestion
500,000-ton CO₂ emission reduction per year
PM2.5 air pollution cut by over 10%
Cost Savings
AI-based traffic solutions save $1 billion annually
Avoiding costly new road projects saves an additional $500 million
Phuket’s AI initiative aims to mirror Singapore’s success, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in urban mobility.
Singapore’s AI Traffic Model: Key Technologies
Singapore’s success in traffic management relies on four major AI-driven solutions:
1. The Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is the core of the plan, designed to integrate data from various points across the city, including real-time traffic cameras, GPS, and road sensors. AI is used to analyze this data to predict traffic patterns, identify potential congestion points in advance, and dynamically adjust traffic signals in real time.
One of the key projects within this system is the Cooperative and Unified Smart Traffic System (CRUISE), developed in collaboration with A*STAR’s Infocomm Research Institute. The trial phase took place between 2018 and 2020 along Corporation Road and Boon Lay Way.
CRUISE utilizes AI alongside technologies such as satellite navigation systems and data from autonomous vehicles to optimize traffic light timing. The system can detect the presence of vehicles and pedestrians in near real time, allowing for adaptive traffic control that minimizes delays and enhances overall safety.
2. The ERP 2.0 (Electronic Road Pricing) system is an electronic toll collection system that adjusts toll rates based on real-time traffic conditions. Higher tolls are charged during periods of heavy congestion, encouraging drivers to choose alternative routes or travel during off-peak hours.
3. AI is also utilized in public transportation to calculate and adjust the frequency of buses and trains according to passenger demand, ensuring more efficient service.
4. Additionally, AI-powered traffic cameras monitor violations such as speeding, running red lights, and illegal parking. These cameras use automatic license plate recognition to issue fines automatically, enhancing traffic law enforcement.
Regardless of how Phuket's AI-driven traffic system takes shape or whether it adopts any aspects of Singapore's model, implementing this technology to address traffic congestion will mark the first time a Thai city has deployed such a system comprehensively.