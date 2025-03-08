Waterspout hits Cha-am, roofs and debris fly in the air

Around 11am on Saturday, a severe storm with heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind struck the villages of Nong Pho and Nong Kang in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province. A massive waterspout followed, ripping off roofs and advertising signs, which were blown into the air before crashing down on nearby homes, causing extensive damage to dozens of houses in the area.
The storm also resulted in numerous trees being uprooted and broken, although there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.
Kaew Kongwong, the district chief of Cha-am, along with local government officials, visited affected areas to assess the damage and provide initial assistance to the victims. They found that several homes and businesses had been severely damaged. A team will return on Monday to conduct a detailed damage assessment and plan further support measures.
Mrs Somkit, 61, one of the affected residents, shared her experience: "Before the waterspout, it was raining heavily, and suddenly a strong gust of wind blew off the roofs of my house and my daughter's house. The damage was extensive, and we couldn't sleep in the house afterward. I’ve lived here for years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this before."