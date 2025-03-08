Waterspout hits Cha-am, roofs and debris fly in the air

Around 11am on Saturday, a severe storm with heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind struck the villages of Nong Pho and Nong Kang in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province. A massive waterspout followed, ripping off roofs and advertising signs, which were blown into the air before crashing down on nearby homes, causing extensive damage to dozens of houses in the area.

The storm also resulted in numerous trees being uprooted and broken, although there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.