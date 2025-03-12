Sharp drop in Malaysians entering Thailand after Sg Golok attack

A Bernama survey found that since on Monday (March 10), there has been a decline in the movement of people and trade activities, affecting the local economy.

Resident Mohsein Karim, 53, said that while the border area appears calmer now after the March 8 attack, people remain cautious and hope for the situation to improve with cooperation from Malaysian and Thai authorities to ensure security.

"Since the incident, almost no Malaysian tourists have entered Thailand. Those crossing now are mostly Thai nationals returning home.