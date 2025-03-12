Ramathibodi Hospital closes main building for 2 days after fire incident

Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital issued Statement No. 1 regarding the fire incident on March 11, 2025, which occurred at approximately 7.20pm in the hospital’s main building (Building 1).

" Emergency responders were immediately notified, and hospital staff swiftly evacuated patients and visitors from the affected area to ensure their safety. The fire was brought under control by firefighters, and as of now, there have been no reported injuries among the hospital’s patients," the statement revealed.

Temporary Suspension of Services

As an initial precaution, the hospital will suspend all services in Building 1 for 48 hours, including outpatient care and surgeries, to assess the safety of the building. Additionally, the Emergency Room will not accept new patients during this time.

Alternative Services Available

For medical records, blood donations, and blood tests, services will continue at the Somdech Phra Debaratana Building, which remains operational. Further updates on the situation will be provided as necessary. For urgent inquiries, the public can contact the Call Centre at 0-2201-1000 or 0-2200-3000.

Incident Details

The fire originated on the 2nd floor in the pathology room of the 9-story building, causing smoke to spread throughout. The affected floors include 1-4, which house laboratories, and 5-9, which serve as patient wards for both pediatric and adult care, making the evacuation a challenging operation.