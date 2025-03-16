Maritime authorities respond to fire on tourist boat off Koh Tao

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Sornchon) in Surat Thani province received a distress report from the Koh Tao Rescue Centre at 9.25am on Sunday. The report indicated a fire on a tour boat, Davy Jones Locker, which was carrying 22 people for a diving excursion around Koh Tao.

Authorities immediately coordinated a rescue operation.

The Davy Jones Locker is a 23.29-gross-ton passenger vessel with a licence valid until November 24, 2025. The fire broke out while the boat was transporting tourists from Koh Tao to a diving site at Southwest Pinnacle (Kong Hin Tung Ku), about 5 to 6 nautical miles from Koh Tao.