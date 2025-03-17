Thai commission to advance digital transformation

"This includes fostering collaboration with agencies such as the Big Data Institute, which has been established to propel AI and Big Data initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to developing a new, transparent work process across all dimensions," Pachara added.
Speaking at FOSSASIA Summit 2025 — a regional open source conference held from Mar 13 to 15 in Bangkok, Pachara highlighted significant issues with the government's procurement process, which is burdened by excessive regulations, creating red tape and stifling the advancement of more contemporary digital projects.
He said the civil service system continues to experience issues related to delays, cumbersome work process and numerous regulations that hinder the advancement of modern technology.
"For instance, the open mapping or street mapping development project, which the private sector has been advocating for over the past two years, has encountered challenges within the government procurement process. This situation underscores the notion that a true digital mindset may not yet be fully realized in Thailand," he added.
Given that transnational criminals possess highly sophisticated equipment and communication networks, he noted that it is essential for Thailand to acquire more advanced tools to effectively combat these cybercrimes.
"Nonetheless, challenges related to bureaucracy and procurement regulations may hinder agencies from adapting to these evolving threats," he added while proposing the advancement of open access, enabling individuals to collaboratively develop and jointly own the state management system.
This represents a form of decentralization. Currently, however, we face significant bureaucratic obstacles, as the existing management systems operate through outdated methods that consume resources with redundant processes, making them difficult to navigate and unproductive for the nation's future. Without substantial reform, there is a risk that the country may become subjugated by private enterprises," said Pachara.
He urged the need for a shift in the digital mindset of various government agencies to foster development and enhance the country's technology to align with future global trends. In addition, he expressed a desire for key agencies, such as the Budget Bureau, to comprehend the needs of digital developers and to assist in mitigating bureaucratic challenges faced by private companies engaged in government projects.
Pachara revealed that NBTC will initiate the development and testing of the AI tutor within the education system for students at some schools. The commission will also facilitate open access for collaborative community development.
China Daily
Yang Wanli
Asia News Network