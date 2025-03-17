Thai commission to advance digital transformation

"This includes fostering collaboration with agencies such as the Big Data Institute, which has been established to propel AI and Big Data initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to developing a new, transparent work process across all dimensions," Pachara added.

Speaking at FOSSASIA Summit 2025 — a regional open source conference held from Mar 13 to 15 in Bangkok, Pachara highlighted significant issues with the government's procurement process, which is burdened by excessive regulations, creating red tape and stifling the advancement of more contemporary digital projects.

He said the civil service system continues to experience issues related to delays, cumbersome work process and numerous regulations that hinder the advancement of modern technology.