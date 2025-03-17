TMD Warning #6: Summer storms hit, temperatures drop

At 5am on Monday (March 17, 2025), Sukanyanee Yawinyachan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department, signed the department's announcement regarding weather fluctuations in upper Thailand, heavy rainfall in the south, and strong winds in the lower Gulf of Thailand.
The announcement, No. 6 (59/2025), states that these conditions will affect some areas from March 17-20, 2025.
The Meteorological Department reports that during March 17-20, 2025, upper Thailand will experience unstable weather, including summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning strikes in some areas on March 17, 2025. Following this, temperatures will drop, with the northeastern region seeing a decrease of 3-5°C and other regions experiencing a drop of 2-4°C.
These conditions are caused by a relatively strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China spreading over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand is currently experiencing hot to extremely hot weather.
Affected Areas on March 17, 2025
Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, and Tak.
Central Region: Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its metropolitan area.
Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Southern Region: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Marine Conditions
Easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea will strengthen from March 17-20, 2025, leading to increased rainfall in the south, with some areas experiencing heavy rain. Stronger winds and rough seas are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.
Lower Gulf of Thailand: Waves reaching 2-3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Upper Gulf of Thailand & Andaman Sea: Waves reaching 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in offshore areas and during thunderstorms.
Safety Recommendations
General Public: Avoid traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms and refrain from staying in open spaces, under large trees, or near unstable structures and billboards.
Farmers: Strengthen fruit trees and take necessary precautions to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.
Residents in the Southern Region: Be cautious of heavy rainfall and possible hazards.
Seafarers: Avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
For more information, visit the Thai Meteorological Department’s website at www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 (available 24/7). The next announcement will be issued on March 17, 2025, at 5pm.