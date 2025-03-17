TMD Warning #6: Summer storms hit, temperatures drop

At 5am on Monday (March 17, 2025), Sukanyanee Yawinyachan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department, signed the department's announcement regarding weather fluctuations in upper Thailand, heavy rainfall in the south, and strong winds in the lower Gulf of Thailand.

The announcement, No. 6 (59/2025), states that these conditions will affect some areas from March 17-20, 2025.

The Meteorological Department reports that during March 17-20, 2025, upper Thailand will experience unstable weather, including summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning strikes in some areas on March 17, 2025. Following this, temperatures will drop, with the northeastern region seeing a decrease of 3-5°C and other regions experiencing a drop of 2-4°C.