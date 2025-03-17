Thailand cracks down on illegal sale of laughing gas balloons

Young people have been warned against the recreational use of nitrous oxide (N₂O), commonly known as laughing gas, as it becomes increasingly available at entertainment venues both in 3.3-litre tanks and in capsule form.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, said in the announcement that inhaling excessive amounts can lead to dizziness, nausea, respiratory suppression, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death.