Thailand cracks down on illegal sale of laughing gas balloons

Young people have been warned against the recreational use of nitrous oxide (N₂O), commonly known as laughing gas, as it becomes increasingly available at entertainment venues both in 3.3-litre tanks and in capsule form.
Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, said in the announcement that inhaling excessive amounts can lead to dizziness, nausea, respiratory suppression, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death.
Frequent use can also cause nerve damage due to vitamin B12 deficiency, resulting in numbness, tingling and muscle weakness. Despite its legal applications in medicine, food preparation and the automotive industry, nitrous oxide is increasingly being misused by young people and tourists seeking a brief euphoric high.
Authorities report that vendors are illegally selling nitrous oxide-filled balloons at nightlife venues. Under the Drugs Act BE2510 (1967), selling the gas without authorisation carries penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of 10,000 baht. If the gas supply comes from an unregistered source, then the offenders can face an additional three years in prison and/or a fine of 5,000 baht.
The government has launched a nationwide crackdown, with the police seizing improperly labelled nitrous oxide andn increasing surveillance of its distribution. Officials stress that is effort is part of a broader initiative to curb hazardous substances, including e-cigarettes and illegal drugs.
“The public is encouraged to report any illegal sales of laughing gas balloons or other violations by calling the Consumer Protection Police Division [CPPD] hotline at 1135 or via the CPPD Facebook page available 24/7,” Sasikarn said.