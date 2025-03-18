Explosion in Wang Nam Khiao: Villagers sold collected bombs

Rescue teams from the HUK31 Udomsap unit arrived at the scene, providing first aid before transporting the injured to Wang Nam Khiao Hospital and Pak Thong Chai Hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Kittisak Phanomyai, 66, was driving a pickup truck with his wife, Somjai, 61, to collect and purchase scrap metal for resale. Upon arriving at the home of Khruwan Singngon, 52, the explosion occurred while they were sorting scrap metal.
The metal had been collected by Khruwan from Phu Lam Yai, a military training ground under the 2nd Army Region. During the sorting process, a loud explosion took place, instantly killing Somjai and injuring four others, including Kittisak and Khruwan.
Police and administrative officers from Wang Nam Khiao District called in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from the 2nd Army Region to investigate and dismantle three additional unexploded devices found at the scene. These included an M79 grenade, an anti-aircraft artillery shell, and an RPG grenade. The area was immediately cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public.
The investigation determined that the explosion happened when Somjai placed an M79 grenade into a fertilizer sack to weigh it for sale, with the grenade's head facing downward. The explosion was triggered suddenly, causing a powerful blast that threw those nearby in different directions. Somjai was killed instantly, and four others sustained serious injuries.
Nittaya Royking, the village head of Ban Non Si Thong, explained that the house had previously collected unexploded ordnance from the military training exercises at Phu Lam Yai. The deceased and her family believed that the leftover grenades were safe, as they assumed they posed no danger after the military exercises. This misconception ultimately led to the tragic incident.
In the past, Nittaya had warned villagers not to collect items from the Phu Lam Yai area, but the family collected the items in secret, unaware of the risks, and did not inform the authorities or the village leadership.
Phu Lam Yai, a military training ground for the 2nd Army Region, is located approximately 4 kilometres from the explosion site.