Beware of  refugee repatriation scams

Fifth, where the UNHCR has already interviewed or vetted the status of a person and classifies that person as a “Person of Concern”(POC), the authorities in the country of refuge should abide by that categorization and not arrest or detain that person. That rubric - POC – implies that the person is equivalent to a refugee, a person needing international protection. There must be no push-back of the POC unless and until there are credible arrangements to ensure a safe and dignified return based on the voluntariness of the POC with objective monitoring.

Sixth, when faced with the claim from the State authorities that the refugee is a terrorist or threat to national security, the first reaction should be to question it; it is untenable unless and until there is convincing proof behind that claim. Regrettably, that claim is invoked endemically by several Governments to pressure countries of refuge to push back or repatriate refugees without justification, usually to punish or persecute them upon return.

Non-democracies also tend to classify all too easily political dissidents as terrorists or inciters of unrest, even though those dissidents are merely expressing opinions which are consonant with basic human rights. The initial presumption should be to follow the maxim: “innocent till proven guilty” and in keeping with international standards.

Seventh, International Law already provides for a sense of balance and possibilities to exclude a person from refugee status. For example, the 1951 International Refugee Convention stipulates that a person cannot claim refugee status if that person has been involved in a serious, non-political crime in the country of origin. However, this has to be interpreted objectively with the help of international monitoring, bearing in mind the human rights situation in the country concerned.

The peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression or assembly, online and offline, should not be classified as an act of terrorism or a breach of national security, even if it contradicts the official rhetoric unless it exceeds what is permissible under international standards, such as in the case of defamation or incitement to hatred leading to violence or discrimination.

Last but not least, high-ranking politicians who have the final say and are involved in those ambivalent repatriations should remind themselves that their parent or ancestor was probably a refugee and that humanitarian rules and practices were and are of benefit to everyone. If they are involved in political or economic “quid pro quo” (give-and-take) which exchanges human lives and scams off those lives for personalized benefits, this is all the more reprehensible.

If this is a repeated act, steeped in “déjà vu” (because the governmental scam has happened before), unremittingly it deserves universal, visceral excoriation.

Vitit Muntarbhorn

Vitit Muntarbhorn is a Professor Emeritus at Chulalongkorn University. He has helped the UN as a UN Special Rapporteur, UN Independent Expert and member of the UN Commissions of Inquiry on Human Rights. He is the author of the book “The Status of Refugees in Asia”.