Phumtham, Thawee visit Uyghurs returned to China from Thailand

The man explained that he had been misled by extremists into believing life abroad would be better. Upon arriving in Thailand, he realized he had been deceived and wanted to return but was unable to due to threats of imprisonment or even death. Now back home, he sees that these threats were unfounded, as he is living happily with his family.

Phumtham sought clarification regarding the three letters allegedly written by the Uyghurs asking for assistance because they did not wish to return to China. The man confirmed that he had never written such letters. He only wished to return home and emphasized that, over the past 10 years, no third country or organization had offered assistance, except for the Chinese authorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister also addressed concerns among some Thai people about the return of the Uyghur individuals to China, fearing they would be tortured or face danger. The Uyghur man acknowledged his initial concerns about being prosecuted or punished if sent back, but reassured that nothing had happened.

At the end of the visit, Phumtham allowed the Uyghur man's family to speak to the Thai people. His sister expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who helped return her brother, joyfully comparing it to an angel receiving wings.

Throughout the visit, both families wore bright smiles, with some even shedding tears, overwhelmed by the emotional reunion. They had once believed they would never meet again and that they might die in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the delegation led by Minister Thawee Sodsong visited two other Uyghur individuals. One of them shared that upon returning home, he noticed significant improvements in his hometown, including better and wider roads and overall development. Although he is not yet married, his family has already prepared a room for him and his future wife.

He admitted that in the past, he had been misled by bad influences and made mistakes, but now that he has returned, he hopes to marry, start a family, and take care of his mother and relatives. He expressed an interest in driving and plans to take a driving test.

"My life is back to normal now. I want to get married, have my own family, and I hope my Thai friends will respect my freedom. You can take pictures, interview me, and film videos, but I ask that you cover my face. I don’t want my life or future to be disturbed by others," he said.

Minister Thawee then inquired whether the house was their own or provided by the government. The man's mother explained that they previously owned a home, but the government had reclaimed the land and converted it into two apartment units for the family. With the 10,000 yuan provided by the government, they renovated the property and now the family has three apartment units.

The Uyghur man shared that after being away from home for over ten years, he endured many hardships and never imagined a day would come when he could return. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the Chinese and Thai governments for facilitating his return. Upon disembarking the plane, he was deeply moved. Looking ahead, he plans to focus on working hard and taking care of his family.

"During the 10-plus years I was away, people warned me that if I returned to China, I would be imprisoned. But in reality, I’ve come back and have been living peacefully with my family. Before my return, I was anxious, but now I feel at ease. The government has supported me with health check-ups, ID card registration, and life insurance. It feels like my life is returning to normal. Moreover, the local government has not punished me or my family. We’re gradually improving financially, and my younger sister and brother are now able to attend school, which brings me joy. Even though I had crossed the border illegally, the government has been kind to me and my family. I am very grateful. We feel excited, emotional, and thankful to the Thai delegation for traveling such a long distance to visit us."

Minister Thawee remarked that there are still misconceptions worldwide that his return would lead to mental suffering or physical and psychological abuse. The Uyghur man responded, saying that during his time away, people told him that returning to China would result in the loss of his freedom and life imprisonment, which made him anxious. However, now that he’s back, he feels completely free, with no coercion. He enjoys daily meals cooked by his mother, and the local government has been taking excellent care of his family. He also expressed his apologies to his family and the local government for their kindness in caring for him.

Thawee encouraged him and his family, stating that the Thai government also sincerely respects his rights. He added, "If you're happy, we’re all happy."

Afterwards, Thawee's delegation traveled for over an hour to meet the second Uyghur man at his home, where they spoke with his parents to check on their well-being. The Uyghur man confirmed that he now enjoys 100% freedom, living peacefully with his family and feeling at ease.

He explained that their previous home, made of old bricks, was outdated, but with the government's help, they were able to build a new house, costing 22,000 yuan. His life has improved significantly since returning. Since his return, he has been helping his parents with farming, and he hopes to become a mechanic in the future.

Thawee then asked if the Uyghur man recognized anyone in the delegation. The man pointed to a Thai immigration officer and referred to him as "Inspector." The two shook hands, with the Thai officer congratulating him on his return to his homeland.

The Uyghur man's father expressed relief at being reunited with his son. He had initially feared he would never see him again, but now that the government had brought him home, he felt comforted.

Thawee reassured the family, stating that both governments were concerned about their rights and did not want the man to be used as a pawn or detained without a future. After carefully assessing the situation, it was determined that sending him back would be safe, and the two governments worked together on the matter. Thawee also emphasized that the situation would be monitored regularly and that the Chinese government had committed to ensuring his well-being, particularly regarding human rights.



