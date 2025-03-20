 A historic first: Empowering women in Tech at EMPOWERHER ASIA 2025

Men Join the Mission

It wasn’t just women on stage. Male leaders like Tanapong Ittisakulchai from NTT Thailand and Pochara Arayakarnkul from Bluebik Group stepped up to show their support. “This isn’t about numbers,” Tanapong said. “It’s about recognizing what women bring to the table.”

Skills for the Future

The forum wasn’t all talk—it delivered tools too. Dr Alisa Lohtnavy, a body language expert, taught the crowd how to make a killer first impression. “Your posture says more than your words,” she explained. Meanwhile, Raziqaa Paneewong from IMPRESSIONS gave practical advice on building a personal brand that stands out.

Two startups led by women—Tact Consulting and STelligence—also got their moment to shine, showing how they’re using AI to solve big problems. “We’re not just here to compete,” said Dolporn Pitaksit from Tact Consulting. “We’re here to change the game.”

A Gift to Women Everywhere

Held during International Women’s Month, the forum was more than an event—it was a celebration. “This is our gift to women in tech,” Supanee said. “We want you to walk away feeling unstoppable.” With hundreds of attendees, from young professionals to seasoned execs, the energy was electric. People left with new ideas, new connections, and a fire to lead.

What’s Next?

Supanee and her team aren’t done yet. They’re already planning a Community Meet to keep the momentum going and a bigger forum next year. “This is just the start,” she says. “We’re building a future where women lead tech, not just in Thailand but across Asia.”

Want to join the movement? Follow EMPOWERHER ASIA on Facebook for updates. For now, one thing’s clear: the women of tech are ready to shine—and they’re not waiting for anyone’s permission.