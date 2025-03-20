 A historic first: Empowering women in Tech at EMPOWERHER ASIA 2025

For the first time in Asia, this forum brought together trailblazing women—and a few supportive men—to inspire, uplift, and equip the next generation of female tech leaders. Here’s the story of how it all came together and why it matters.
A Vision Born from Experience
The woman behind this movement is Supanee Anuwongworavet, a tech powerhouse who once led teams at Microsoft Thailand and now runs Novituz, a company she founded. With over 20 years in the industry, Supanee saw something troubling: women were missing from leadership roles in tech. “I’ve been lucky to grow in this field,” she says, “but too many women don’t get the same chance. I wanted to change that.”
Her solution? Create a space where women could learn, connect, and lead. Partnering with groups like DigitalNow Asia, STelligence, and WeNetwork, Supanee turned her vision into reality. The result was a forum packed with big names, bold ideas, and a clear mission: bridge the leadership gap in tech.
A Day of Inspiration
The event kicked off with a bang. Patama Chantaruck, the head of Accenture Thailand, took the stage with a powerful message: “Dare to lead.” She urged women to dream big, act fast, and turn challenges into opportunities. “Don’t wait for permission,” she said. “Step up and rewrite the rules.”
Then came three women who’ve smashed glass ceilings: Kulwipa Piyawattanametha from SAP Indochina, Kannokkamon Laohaburankit from Fujitsu Thailand, and Vilaiporn Taweelappontong from PwC Southeast Asia Consulting. They shared raw, real stories of their journeys—struggles, triumphs, and all. “It takes grit and courage,” Kulwipa said. “But we’re proof it’s possible.”
The forum didn’t stop there. Google’s Indah Prihardini and Saha-Union’s Pawasut Seewirot tackled how to hire more diverse talent. Microsoft’s Wanthipa Wongsamut and AWS’s Wannaporn Wairaksat shared tips on breaking barriers. Shannon Kalayanamitr, a star from *Shark Tank Thailand*, lit up the room on her journey from founder to investor. “Success starts with one brave step,” she told the crowd.
Men Join the Mission
It wasn’t just women on stage. Male leaders like Tanapong Ittisakulchai from NTT Thailand and Pochara Arayakarnkul from Bluebik Group stepped up to show their support. “This isn’t about numbers,” Tanapong said. “It’s about recognizing what women bring to the table.”
Skills for the Future
The forum wasn’t all talk—it delivered tools too. Dr Alisa Lohtnavy, a body language expert, taught the crowd how to make a killer first impression. “Your posture says more than your words,” she explained. Meanwhile, Raziqaa Paneewong from IMPRESSIONS gave practical advice on building a personal brand that stands out.
Two startups led by women—Tact Consulting and STelligence—also got their moment to shine, showing how they’re using AI to solve big problems. “We’re not just here to compete,” said Dolporn Pitaksit from Tact Consulting. “We’re here to change the game.”
A Gift to Women Everywhere
Held during International Women’s Month, the forum was more than an event—it was a celebration. “This is our gift to women in tech,” Supanee said. “We want you to walk away feeling unstoppable.” With hundreds of attendees, from young professionals to seasoned execs, the energy was electric. People left with new ideas, new connections, and a fire to lead.
What’s Next?
Supanee and her team aren’t done yet. They’re already planning a Community Meet to keep the momentum going and a bigger forum next year. “This is just the start,” she says. “We’re building a future where women lead tech, not just in Thailand but across Asia.”
Supanee and her team aren't done yet. They're already planning a Community Meet to keep the momentum going and a bigger forum next year. "This is just the start," she says. "We're building a future where women lead tech, not just in Thailand but across Asia."