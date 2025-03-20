Fair held to boost Thai and China friendship

Under the theme of "Maritime Garden · Music Moves Xiamen," the event organized by the bureau in Southeast China's Fujian province aims to enhance communication and cooperation between China and Thailand in terms of culture and tourism.
To better illustrate the coastal Chinese city's charms with splendid natural scenery and rich cultural heritages, the bureau introduced Thai partners with diversified forms including videos, folk custom experiences, culture performances and travel routes promotion.
During the event, representatives Xiamen introduced details of the city's development plan on culture and tourism industry, as well as preferential measures for foreign investors.
"This year marks a historical milestone of Sino-Thai relations. As an important hub city of the Maritime Silk Road, Xiamen has a long-term partnership with Bangkok in terms of culture, tourism and trade," said Huang Guobin, vice-chairman of the Xiamen Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
He said the event served as a great platform for partners from the two nations to further develop more high-standard projects, strengthening their friendship via boosting people-to-people exchanges.
"It showcased Xiamen's diverse and cutting-edge business layout and its great resources. As an important hub city along the Maritime Silk Road, Xiamen will join hands with Bangkok to further promote bilateral trade and jointly write a new chapter of the two countries' partnership," he noted.
Boonrapee Damrongrat, director of the East Asia Market Division under the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said both Xiamen and Bangkok enjoy distinctive characteristics in terms of culture and tourism, which laid a solid foundation for strengthening cooperation in the future.
He said the event provided an important opportunity for the two cities to deepen their friendship. "In the future, both sides will jointly hold more events in areas such as resource sharing and market interconnection," he added.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network