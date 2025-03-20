Fair held to boost Thai and China friendship

During the event, representatives Xiamen introduced details of the city's development plan on culture and tourism industry, as well as preferential measures for foreign investors.

"This year marks a historical milestone of Sino-Thai relations. As an important hub city of the Maritime Silk Road, Xiamen has a long-term partnership with Bangkok in terms of culture, tourism and trade," said Huang Guobin, vice-chairman of the Xiamen Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He said the event served as a great platform for partners from the two nations to further develop more high-standard projects, strengthening their friendship via boosting people-to-people exchanges.