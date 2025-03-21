Laos NA OKs ministry mergers, legal changes, investment perks

Following the changes, the current ministries are:

Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Ministry of Education and Sports

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare

Ministry of National Defence

Ministry of Public Works and Transport

Ministry of Public Security

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Technology and Communications

Three ministerial-equivalent bodies remain unchanged, namely the Prime Minister’s Office, the State Inspection Authority, and the Bank of the Lao PDR.

The merger of the ministries must be completed by May, the Secretary of the NA, Ms Amphayvone Lombounpheng, told a press conference held shortly after the closing. Mergers involving local administrations in line with their respective ministries must be completed by July.

The National Assembly’s approval follows a resolution that was recently passed by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee on the merger of the ministries.

Lawmakers also endorsed amendments to the Constitution (2025 version). Key amendments include giving more power to local administrations, pursuing the creation of an autonomous economy, and combating corruption by empowering auditing and inspection authorities.

National Assembly members also approved amendments to the Law on Local Governance to ensure it aligns with the amended Constitution.

Amendments to the Law on Civil Servants were also passed, with the most significant changes being the raising of the retirement age to 65 from 60, and extending the maximum age for the recruitment of new civil servants from 35 to 40.

Special incentives to spur the development of the Amata Smart & Eco City which is underway in northern Laos were also approved, including tax breaks for investing companies.

