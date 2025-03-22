The People Awards 2025 announces 10 People of the Year

As The People marks its 8th year, the online platform continues to showcase inspiring stories of individuals under the belief that "Everyone Has Their Own Inspiring Story."

The power of people and the transformation they bring has always been at the heart of The People's mission.

Through its annual awards, ‘The People Awards,’ the platform celebrates the actions of those who drive waves of change in the world, each year focusing on a different central theme.

For the 4th edition of The People Awards in 2025, the honorees were selected for their courageous leadership in creating change, embodying the theme ‘Rise to Lead.’

This year’s concept emphasizes that leadership is not confined to positions but is defined by those who dare to think, act, and drive societal change from their own perspectives. It reinforces the belief that anyone, regardless of title, has the power to create significant transformation.

In addition, The People Awards introduced a new category, ‘Campaign of the Year,’ to recognize campaigns that have driven societal change through bold, innovative thinking and actions.

The award ceremony for The People Awards 2025 took place at Crystal Box on the 19th floor of Gaysorn Urban Resort on March 21, 2025, with attendees from diverse fields, including nominees, experts from various sectors, and distinguished guests who play significant roles in society.

The award announcements began with the ‘Popular of the Year’ award, where the public had the opportunity to vote through The People's website to select one of the 100 finalists they believed to be the most inspiring and impactful in driving change in their own way. During the voting period, a total of 3,776,575 votes were cast by the public.