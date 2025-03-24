Bangkok PM2.5 surge: 6 districts red this morning

Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reports the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on March 24, 2025, at 7am. The city's average PM2.5 level is 66.3 µg/m³.
Top 10 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels:
Nong Khaem – 80.5 µg/m³
Thawi Watthana – 79.9 µg/m³
Bueng Kum – 76.9 µg/m³
Sathon – 76.2 µg/m³
Bang Na – 75.8 µg/m³
Taling Chan – 75.3 µg/m³
Bang Khun Thian – 74.6 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa – 73.5 µg/m³
Phasi Charoen – 73.4 µg/m³
Bang Khen – 73.4 µg/m³
Overall Air Quality Status
Trend: Increasing PM2.5 levels
Current Air Quality: Beginning to affect health
PM2.5 levels in 6 districts have reached the red zone
Red Level Air Quality: Health Impact Detected
For Everyone:
Avoid outdoor activities.
If necessary, wear a PM2.5 protective mask.
Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.
Individuals with pre-existing conditions should stay in a pollution-free environment, keep medications ready, and follow medical advice strictly.
Orange Level Air Quality: Moderate Health Impact
For the General Public:
Wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities.
Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.
For At-Risk Groups:
Always wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
Follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.