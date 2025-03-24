Bangkok PM2.5 surge: 6 districts red this morning

MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025

Don't forget to wear your mask. PM2.5 levels in Bangkok continue to rise, and this morning, six districts have reached dangerous levels. Refrain from exercising or engaging in outdoor activities.

Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reports the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on March 24, 2025, at 7am. The city's average PM2.5 level is 66.3 µg/m³.

Top 10 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels:

Nong Khaem – 80.5 µg/m³

Thawi Watthana – 79.9 µg/m³

Bueng Kum – 76.9 µg/m³

Sathon – 76.2 µg/m³

Bang Na – 75.8 µg/m³

Taling Chan – 75.3 µg/m³

Bang Khun Thian – 74.6 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa – 73.5 µg/m³

Phasi Charoen – 73.4 µg/m³

Bang Khen – 73.4 µg/m³

Overall Air Quality Status

Trend: Increasing PM2.5 levels

Current Air Quality: Beginning to affect health

PM2.5 levels in 6 districts have reached the red zone

Health Recommendations:

Red Level Air Quality: Health Impact Detected

For Everyone:

Avoid outdoor activities.

If necessary, wear a PM2.5 protective mask.

Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

Individuals with pre-existing conditions should stay in a pollution-free environment, keep medications ready, and follow medical advice strictly.

Orange Level Air Quality: Moderate Health Impact

For the General Public:

Wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.

For At-Risk Groups:

Always wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

