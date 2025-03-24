Bangkok PM2.5 surge: 6 districts red this morning

Health Recommendations:

Red Level Air Quality: Health Impact Detected

For Everyone:

Avoid outdoor activities.

If necessary, wear a PM2.5 protective mask.

Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

Individuals with pre-existing conditions should stay in a pollution-free environment, keep medications ready, and follow medical advice strictly.

Orange Level Air Quality: Moderate Health Impact

For the General Public:

Wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.

For At-Risk Groups:

Always wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.