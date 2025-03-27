French man wanted for prison guard murder arrested in Phuket

Mohamed, a key drug trafficking suspect, was being transferred from court to prison when he was freed by a group of six individuals, three of whom were armed. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of two prison officers and left three others wounded.

In response to the crime, French police mobilized 120 officers to investigate the case, which is considered a major transnational crime. Some of the suspects, including Mohamed, fled to Romania, where he was arrested on February 22, 2025. Other suspects have also been arrested.

Adonis, one of the co-conspirators, traveled to Thailand prior to the issuance of his arrest warrant by France and the Interpol Red Notice.