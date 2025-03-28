Paetongtarn to welcome Indian PM Modi on official visit to Thailand, April 3-4

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Government House, Prime Minister Paetongtarn will officially welcome Prime Minister Modi, followed by a full delegation meeting and joint signing of agreements and memorandum of understanding, as well as a joint press conference. Later, around 1pm, the Prime Minister will host a luncheon in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.
This visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, regional issues, and expand cooperation in various areas.
This visit marks Indian Prime Minister Modi's first official visit to Thailand and is the first official visit by an Indian government leader to Thailand in 12 years.
During the visit, Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Prime Minister Modi will announce the elevation of Thai-Indian relations to a strategic partnership.
India's Prime Minister will also attend the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, which will be hosted by Thailand on April 4.