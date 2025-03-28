Myanmar junta chief to join BIMSTEC leaders' summit in rare trip abroad

Min Aung Hlaing is the subject of widespread Western sanctions and is barred from attending summits of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN due to the Myanmar military's failure to implement an agreed peace plan with the bloc.

He will join the April 3-4 summit in Bangkok of the BIMSTEC grouping of mostly South Asian countries, where the Myanmar delegation is seeking bilateral meetings with leaders and top officials, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The meetings being sought include ones with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammed Yunus, the sources said.