The death toll from the earthquake in Bangkok has risen to 10

At around 7pm, Petchkasem Rescue Foundation volunteers discovered additional fatalities while searching near the third floor, where structural cracks had formed.

Jirayuth Jutchaisong, a rescue volunteer, reported that a team of 10 responders was deployed, alternating shifts with other units. While searching, they spotted a victim trapped under debris, with only the lower body visible. The individual appeared to have been deceased for hours.

This marks the fifth confirmed fatality—three men and two women.