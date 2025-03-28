The death toll from the earthquake in Bangkok has risen to 10

At around 7pm, Petchkasem Rescue Foundation volunteers discovered additional fatalities while searching near the third floor, where structural cracks had formed.
Jirayuth Jutchaisong, a rescue volunteer, reported that a team of 10 responders was deployed, alternating shifts with other units. While searching, they spotted a victim trapped under debris, with only the lower body visible. The individual appeared to have been deceased for hours.
This marks the fifth confirmed fatality—three men and two women.
Efforts are hampered by debris stacked as high as a five-story building (20 metres), with large concrete slabs and jagged metal rods obstructing access. Rescuers continue operations in one-hour rotations, determined to locate those still trapped.
Later, Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej stated that the reported death toll from the earthquake stands at eight. Seven fatalities occurred in the collapse of the under-construction of SAO building in Chatuchak, while one person died in Bang Sue due to a fallen crane.
At 10pm, reports confirmed that the death toll from the earthquake in Bangkok had risen to 10, with 16 injured and 101 still missing.
These figures were compiled from three construction sites in Chatuchak, Din Daeng, and Bang Sue districts.