  Praise for Police Hospital team performing outdoor surgery after quake

Dr "Toey," Pol Lt Col Waranyu Jiramrit, a surgeon at the Police General Hospital and the doctor who performed the surgery, revealed that the patient required a colostomy. The procedure was proceeding as planned, but just as the team was about to close the abdominal incision, the earthquake struck. He and his team immediately decided to move the patient to a safer location outside the operating room.

After assessing the situation, the team determined that the patient urgently needed surgery to close the abdominal incision. If left open, there was a risk of bowel displacement or exposure to outside air, which could lead to complications. Given the urgency, they decided to perform the procedure outside the operating room, completing the surgery in just 10 minutes.