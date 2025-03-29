PM rides MRT, chats with tourists, inspects buildings to boost confidence

Wittaya explained that the inspection process was delayed due to the subway’s vulnerable electrical system. Once the inspection was completed, a test run was carried out before the official reopening of the service. The system is now fully operational.

Following the earthquake, all subway lines underwent comprehensive checks on their infrastructure and operational systems to ensure public safety and restore confidence in the service.

Prior to boarding the subway, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to speak with foreign tourists, reassuring them about the safety of the service and addressing their concerns.

When asked about their experience, the tourists mentioned feeling a slight tremor during the earthquake but noted that once the shaking subsided, they resumed their activities as usual. They also expressed their appreciation for Bangkok, praising the city’s beauty, and confirmed that they were able to use the MRT without any issues. One tourist even inquired about the Prime Minister’s visit, to which she replied that she was inspecting the city's buildings, and assured them that everything was fine.