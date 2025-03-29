PM rides MRT, chats with tourists, inspects buildings to boost confidence

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by various ministers and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, conducted an inspection on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to assess the readiness of the MRT Blue Line service between Sanam Chai and Silom stations after it resumed operations.
Wittaya Phanmongkol, Deputy Governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA), provided a report on the situation following the recent earthquake and outlined the measures taken to address the issues.
Wittaya explained that the inspection process was delayed due to the subway’s vulnerable electrical system. Once the inspection was completed, a test run was carried out before the official reopening of the service. The system is now fully operational.
Following the earthquake, all subway lines underwent comprehensive checks on their infrastructure and operational systems to ensure public safety and restore confidence in the service.
Prior to boarding the subway, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to speak with foreign tourists, reassuring them about the safety of the service and addressing their concerns.
When asked about their experience, the tourists mentioned feeling a slight tremor during the earthquake but noted that once the shaking subsided, they resumed their activities as usual. They also expressed their appreciation for Bangkok, praising the city’s beauty, and confirmed that they were able to use the MRT without any issues. One tourist even inquired about the Prime Minister’s visit, to which she replied that she was inspecting the city's buildings, and assured them that everything was fine.
The Prime Minister further emphasized that safety measures were a priority, stating that any part of the system that was not 100% secure would be temporarily closed for further checks. For exemple, the Pink and Yellow Lines , although reports suggested there were no significant issues. She reassured the public that services would only resume once all safety concerns were fully addressed, underscoring the importance of not compromising public safety.
Following her discussion with officials, it was confirmed that no major problems were reported at the subway stations after the earthquake. Any issues had been promptly resolved, and confidence in the system was fully restored.
Regarding compensation for those affected by the earthquake, Paethongtarn stated that the framework for such measures was already in place. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) would be able to make an official announcement, but the extent of the damage would first need to be assessed to determine if it aligns with the existing framework before proceeding with any compensation.