Deputy PM orders downgrade in Disaster Management Level

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command had escalated the disaster management level to large-scale (Level 3) on March 28, 2025, following a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. The quake, at a depth of 10 km, struck approximately 326 km northwest of Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, causing widespread destruction and endangering lives and property.
Authorities have now assessed the situation and determined that conditions have stabilized. Public impact has been mitigated, damages addressed, and infrastructure and transportation systems restored. Relief efforts remain ongoing.
In Bangkok, search operations continue for individuals trapped in affected areas, with the Bangkok Incident Command Center overseeing rescue efforts within its operational capacity.
Given these developments, the disaster management level has been downgraded from large-scale (Level 3) to medium-scale (Level 2) under the 2021–2027 National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan.
Provincial Governors and the Governor of Bangkok, in their respective roles as disaster response directors, will continue leading emergency relief efforts to alleviate public hardship.
The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command will maintain oversight, coordination, and support for provincial operations, ensuring compliance with regulations and expediting recovery to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.
On Monday, March 31, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page, stating that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had assessed the earthquake's impact across 18 provinces and Bangkok. The findings confirmed that the severity had not expanded, and the affected areas were now under control.
As a result, the Minister of Interior downgraded the disaster level from Level 3 (large-scale disaster management) to Level 2 (medium-scale disaster management), returning authority to provincial governors and the Governor of Bangkok. They will now manage the situation under the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, coordinating and overseeing efforts within their respective areas.
However, the DDPM will continue to coordinate, monitor, and support operations nationwide to ensure seamless disaster response and help citizens return to normal life as quickly as possible.