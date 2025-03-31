Deputy PM orders downgrade in Disaster Management Level

Provincial Governors and the Governor of Bangkok, in their respective roles as disaster response directors, will continue leading emergency relief efforts to alleviate public hardship.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command will maintain oversight, coordination, and support for provincial operations, ensuring compliance with regulations and expediting recovery to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page, stating that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had assessed the earthquake's impact across 18 provinces and Bangkok. The findings confirmed that the severity had not expanded, and the affected areas were now under control.

As a result, the Minister of Interior downgraded the disaster level from Level 3 (large-scale disaster management) to Level 2 (medium-scale disaster management), returning authority to provincial governors and the Governor of Bangkok. They will now manage the situation under the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, coordinating and overseeing efforts within their respective areas.

However, the DDPM will continue to coordinate, monitor, and support operations nationwide to ensure seamless disaster response and help citizens return to normal life as quickly as possible.