Probe urged on Bangkok-Korat HSR after Chinese firm linked to SAO building collapse

Marut Chumkhuntod, a candidate for Mayor of Nakhon Ratchasima, expressed his concern over the construction of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed railway.

He pointed out that the project is being carried out by the Italian-Thai Development (ITD)- China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), the same group responsible for constructing the 30-story State Audit Office (SAO) building that recently collapsed following the earthquake on March 28, 2025.

He stated that the government must urgently assess the financial impact of the building collapse and its effects on investments.

He also stressed the need to evaluate the structural quality of the construction and the technologies used by China, which have already been implemented in various projects.

The recent earthquake has shown severe consequences, raising concerns about their safety and reliability.