4 Chinese caught fleeing with documents from SAO building, face charges

Authorities have charged four Chinese nationals for illegally removing 32 files of documents from the collapsed 34-story State Audit Office (SAO) building, which was destroyed by an earthquake on March 28. A legal officer from the Chatuchak District Office’s municipal affairs division filed a complaint at Bang Sue Police Station against five Chinese individuals accused of violating an entry ban and unlawfully taking blueprints and other documents from the site.
On March 30, Bang Sue Police summoned all five suspects for questioning. One was identified as an executive, while the other four were involved in transporting the documents. They were later released on a temporary basis.
On March 31, investigators ordered four of the suspects to appear at 3pm to formally acknowledge charges under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act. However, their lawyer requested a postponement.
The four later arrived at 5.20pm, wearing face masks to conceal their identities. They were accompanied by their lawyer and a Chinese interpreter.
The 32 documents consist of various types of paperwork. During initial questioning, the four Chinese nationals claimed they entered the area to retrieve the documents for an insurance claim. The documents had been stored in a container serving as a temporary office for the company.
The charges include unauthorized entry into a restricted area, which carries a penalty of up to three months in prison, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.
Police are also reviewing the seized documents to determine any connection to the building's collapse and will be questioning all relevant parties as part of the ongoing investigation.