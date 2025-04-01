4 Chinese caught fleeing with documents from SAO building, face charges

Authorities have charged four Chinese nationals for illegally removing 32 files of documents from the collapsed 34-story State Audit Office (SAO) building, which was destroyed by an earthquake on March 28. A legal officer from the Chatuchak District Office’s municipal affairs division filed a complaint at Bang Sue Police Station against five Chinese individuals accused of violating an entry ban and unlawfully taking blueprints and other documents from the site.

On March 30, Bang Sue Police summoned all five suspects for questioning. One was identified as an executive, while the other four were involved in transporting the documents. They were later released on a temporary basis.