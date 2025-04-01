Quake forces suspension of 4 government buildings

Currently, all four buildings have been ordered out of service to allow specialized engineers to conduct further inspections and reinforce the structures before permitting re-entry.

For private buildings such as condominiums, hotels, shopping malls, and dormitories—already subject to annual inspections by law—Bangkok authorities have been instructed to order building owners to conduct additional inspections following the earthquake. Non-compliance with this directive will result in legal consequences.

For smaller structures, such as residential homes, complaints can be submitted through the Traffy Fondue app.

In provincial areas, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in each province serves as the complaint and inspection centre. Dedicated provincial teams have already conducted inspections in 31 provinces, covering more than 190 buildings.