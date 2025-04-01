Quake forces suspension of 4 government buildings

The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has announced the suspension of use for four government agency buildings in Bangkok that sustained damage from the recent earthquake.
Pongnara Yenying, Director-General of the Department , stated on Tuesday (March 31, 2568) that a nationwide inspection of building damage following the March 28, 2025, earthquake has been conducted. Authorities categorized buildings into public buildings, private buildings, and government agency buildings, such as hospitals, government offices, and schools.
The department collaborated with the Council of Engineers, the Building Inspectors Association, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and volunteer engineers from the private sector to conduct inspections over three days. They assessed 80 government agencies, covering more than 200 buildings, and found structural issues in four government buildings. These buildings have been identified as problematic and will be temporarily suspended from use.
The affected buildings include:
Thosaminthrathirat Building, Rajavithi Hospital – Cracks reaching the reinforcement steel
Lerdsin Hospital – Structural issues at the connection between two buildings
Revenue Department Building – Dangerous cracks detected
Immigration Bureau Office
Currently, all four buildings have been ordered out of service to allow specialized engineers to conduct further inspections and reinforce the structures before permitting re-entry.
For private buildings such as condominiums, hotels, shopping malls, and dormitories—already subject to annual inspections by law—Bangkok authorities have been instructed to order building owners to conduct additional inspections following the earthquake. Non-compliance with this directive will result in legal consequences.
For smaller structures, such as residential homes, complaints can be submitted through the Traffy Fondue app.
In provincial areas, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in each province serves as the complaint and inspection centre. Dedicated provincial teams have already conducted inspections in 31 provinces, covering more than 190 buildings.